Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who appeared in at least 68 Hindi films, has finally made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan alongside actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Now, in a recent interview, Vijay and Jaideep talked about their experiences of working with Kareena. They revealed how intrigued they were with Bebo while filming on the sets.

During the interview, Jaideep and Vijay were asked what they find surprising and fascinating about Kareena, who has been in the film industry for over twenty years. To this, Vijay said Kareena is a very 'switch on switch off' kind of actor. "I would talk about food with her because that's her favorite subject to talk about and Sujoy would be like 'The shot is ready' and then we're immediately right there in the scene."

The Lust Story 2 actor further said Kareena has the ability to light up the entire room with just a small shift in her demeanor and her eyes. He said that he is investigating her in a particular way, and trying to understand and pick out clues until a moment in the movie comes along where he gets drawn by her beauty, her ability to sing, and all such things.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who portrays the role of Naren Vyas in Jaane Jaan, said that they did not see Kareena prepare on the sets before her shot. Jaideep shared that the Jab We Met actor has worked on amazing movies for more than 20 years. He said that everyone continues bringing up Geet and Poo, but she must also be remembered for Omkara. "So, you can't take away the fact that she has that ease to be on set and have that disconnection also. You can't see her preparing," Jaideep said.