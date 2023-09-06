Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has played many different roles over the course of her career, however, people still regard the roles she portrayed in Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as two of her most phenomenal. The actor is rather "angry" about the public memory.

On Tuesday, during an interaction with the media at the Jaane Jaan trailer launch in Mumbai, Kareena spoke about all the various roles she has portrayed throughout her acting career. Jaane Jaan will be her OTT debut and it will happen on her birthday, later this month.

Speaking about her filmography with a news agency, Kareena said, "As an actor, you want to try and do something different every time. For me, it is difficult because I've been known for playing Poo and Geet..."

"This thing has been fixed in people's minds. So, that has been a conscious effort that now I want to do different things... They don't think of the films that I've done in the past such as Dev, Chameli, and others. But I'm going to keep trying to do different things. I know that they will keep coming back to Poo and Geet."

Also read: Jaane Jaan trailer out: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces intense role in OTT debut with Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat

The 42-year-old actor stated that she had previously essayed intense roles and cited an example of Vishal Bhardwaj's 2006 critically acclaimed movie Omkara.

The actor said, "I've done quite a few intense roles but you all remember only Poo and Geet. I feel very angry about it. Like, Omkara was also intense," she recalled about starring in Bhardwaj's acclaimed adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy Othello.

The upcoming Netflix film Jaane Jaan will mark Kareena's OTT debut. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the mystery thriller is a Hindi adaptation of the popular Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is set to premiere on Netflix on September 21, which is Kareena's birthday.