Hyderabad: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday. Close family members and friends graced the intimate gathering, creating a warm and joyous atmosphere. The celebratory occasion has made ripples on the internet, thanks to several touching photos and videos that capture the lovely moments. To add to it, Arbaaz, the groom, took to social media to share new images from the nikah ceremony, delighting well-wishers and admirers.

The Hello Brother actor recently took to Instagram to reveal new photos from his nikah ceremony. The first photograph portrays a lovely moment wherein a Qazi is seen officiating the nikah and the bride and groom listening attentively. Salim Khan and Salma Khan, Arbaaz's parents, as well as his brother Salman Khan, son Arhaan Khan, and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, are all seen in the photo smiling.

The second image shows the complete family assembled for a happy family shot. The family portrait features Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Helen, and others in addition to those in the first shot. Sharing the slew of pictures, Arbaaz captioned it: "It's you. It's me. It's us."

Apart from the pictures posted by Arbaaz, a paparazzi video showed the actor hitting the road with his wife Sshura. The couple could be seen driving off after the wedding. Upon encountering the paps, Arbaaz was seen hiding his face under the steering wheel, while Sshura had her hand on her face, hardly visible due to the glass' reflection.

This is Arbaaz's second marriage as earlier he was married to actor and model Malaika Arora. The couple got separated in 2016 and headed for a divorce in 2017. Khan has a son named Arhaan from his first wife.