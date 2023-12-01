Hyderabad: The makers of Prabhas' much-anticipated film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire have amped up excitement surrounding the impending trailer release. Vijay Kiragandur, the film's producer, took to X (formerly Twitter), to heighten anticipation. He shared a still image seemingly depicting his viewing of the Salaar trailer.

Salaar trailer ready to explode!

Before the unveiling of the Salaar trailer, the movie's team leveraged social media, sparking a buzz on X with a post announcing "It's Salaar Trailer Day." Following Vijay's teaser image, passionate Prabhas fans flooded the micro-blogging site, launching the hashtag "SALAAR TRAILER FROM TODAY," generating enthusiastic reactions. As reported earlier, Salaar trailer will be unveiled today evening. The makers kept the highly anticipated promotional asset under wraps and seemingly decided to drop Salaar trailer close to film's release date.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire signifies a monumental collaboration between two giants of Indian cinema: director Prashanth Neel, renowned for KGF, and the Baahubali star, Prabhas. This union marks their maiden venture in crafting this high-octane cinematic extravaganza. Prabhas assumes the titular role of Salaar, leading an ensemble cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Salaar is slated for a December 22 theatrical release in five languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. For Prabhas, this film holds substantial importance following the Adipurush setback. The clash between Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Salaar serves as the second showdown between an SRK release and a Hombale Films' production. Notably, in 2018, Hombale Films' KGF, starring Yash, clashed with SRK's Zero, triumphing at the box office.