ITS HAPPENING JR NTR TO WORK WITH VETRIMAARAN FOR UPCOMING FILM

Hyderabad: Film director Vetrimaaran, who has previously worked on several projects with Dhanush, has confirmed that he will work with Jr NTR for a yet-untitled forthcoming project. Additionally, he stated that he would work with Jr NTR for the suitable content that would require him and not for his star value. Vetrimaaran interacted with the media on Tuesday in Hyderabad during the promotion of the Telugu dubbed version release of his most recent Tamil movie Viduthalai: Part 1. During the interaction, the director was asked about the rumours of working with Jr NTR.

Vetrimaaran said, "Collaboration will make sense to me and I will not collaborate just for the star value or the combination value. I will only collaborate for content that will demand a star like him. So that much I can say." A number of fans reacted to the video and expressed how happy they were about the collaboration. A social media user wrote, "This will be an awesome collaboration." Another wrote, "Can't wait for this project to take off."

Also read: 'Party leda Pushpa?' Jr NTR asks Allu Arjun; read latter's amusing reply

During the interaction, Vetrimaaran said that he met Jr NTR and presented him with a story idea. He also said that their project will take some time to get going since both of them are now occupied with their respective tasks. Reports about Vetrimaaran meeting Jr NTR to present a story idea emerged for the first time last year.

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently preoccupied with the filming of his upcoming, as of yet untitled, Telugu movie with director Koratala Siva. The project, NTR 30, marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres later this year. Last month, NTR 30 was officially launched during a puja ceremony.