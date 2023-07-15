Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Kushi here on Saturday. The team marked the completion of Kushi shoot with a grand celebration. The makers took to social media to announce the wrap on Kushi with a string of pictures featuring an elated team with leading man Vijay.

Kushi is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, and C. V. Mohan's banner Mythri Movie Makers. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. Sharing update on the film, team Kushi shared pictures and videos from the sets on Mythri Movie Makers' social media handle pages.

In a series of pictures and videos, Vijay is seen surrounded by excited teammates who are hooting and cheering as director Shiva Nirvana announces "It's a wrap. VD (Vijay Deverakonda) Kushi shoot completed" while film's theme runs in the background. Mythri Movie Makers dropped the post on Instagram with a caption that reads: "It is a wrap for #Kushi ❤️‍🔥 Post-production in full swing 💥💥 In cinemas on 1st September 2023 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam ❤️."

Vijay and Samantha aside, Kushi also stars Sachin Khedakar, Jayaram, Vennela Kishore Murali Sharma, Rohini, Srikanth Iyengar, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others. The film is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore and will be a crucial release for Samantha and Vijay both. While Vijay's pan-India outing Liger tanked at the box office, Samantha's Yashoda and Shaakuntalam too failed to strike a chord with the audience hence a lot is riding on Kushi's commercial success.

Kushi marks Samantha and Vijay's second collaboration after they featured together in 2018 released Mahanati. The upcoming romantic drama which is said to be an inter-faith love story also reunites Samantha with Shiva Nirvana for the second time. The actor-director duo had earlier worked together in Majili which featured Samantha's former husband Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.

