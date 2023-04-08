ITS A WRAP FOR SHAHID KAPOOR AND KRITI SANONS IMPOSSIBLE LOVE STORY

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be coming together for the first time in an upcoming romantic drama is known. While nothing much is known about Shahid and Kritis' maiden film together, the makers on Saturday announced the wrap of the yet-to-be-titled film and also revealed the release month.

The upcoming romantic drama featuring Shahid and Kriti is helmed and written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Jointly bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the flick is scheduled to release in October 2023.

Announcing wrap on the film, Maddock Films released the first look from the film featuring Kriti and Shahid sharing a romantic moment on the beach. Sitting on a bike, the duo looks stunning posing against a gradient sky and infinite sea. "Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!🤩❤️," reads the caption alongside the image.

READ | Adipurush: Prabhas' emotional scenes with Kriti Sanon will move the audience

Meanwhile, Shahid will also be seen in the actioner Bloody Daddy directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is reportedly an official adaptation of 2011 released French drama Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night).

On the other hand, Kriti has a highly-anticipated mythological drama Adipurush coming up with Prabhas. She will also be seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath. The Crew is another interesting project in Kriti's slate of upcoming films. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, the film went on floors last month. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.