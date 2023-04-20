Mumbai Shehnaaz Gill has been actively promoting her debut Hindi film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan During a recent interview the interviewer kept translating each question from English to Hindi while reading out fan queries for her Shehnaaz interrupted the interviewer after responding to a few of the questions and said that she is not a failure and understands the language a little She said English mujhe thodi thodi samjah aane lagi hai ab to the interviewer I now partially understand English I am not a total failure Shehnaaz chuckled as she made this statement and the interviewer grinned back The KBKJ actor was asked about the lessons she s learned from her previous projects during the interview and she responded that she wants to change the way many production companies view actors who don t play the lead roles Everyone should be respected equally she said I ve noticed in some production houses that second leads and third leads don t get as much attention as they should I believe everyone should be treated equally I ll have a lot of respect for the second lead because I have been thereShehnaaz has admitted in the past that she didn t feel very at home speaking in English while she was a contestant on Bigg Boss However she has since made significant progress Kaun kehta hai mujhe English nahi aati she wrote in the caption of a video she once posted singing Justin Bieber s song Peaches Who says I m not fluent in English English English hi hoti hai chahe kisi bhi language mein bolo It may have a Punjabi influence but so what No matter how you speak it English is English she clarified She made her television debut on Bigg Boss 13 and rose to fame When forced to communicate in English the Honsla Rakh actor used to frequently make fun of herselfAlso read Shehnaaz Gill admits to have blocked Salman Khan s number on the Kapil Sharma show