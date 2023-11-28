WATCH: 'It's just me', says Randeep Hooda on being asked about Bollywood celebrities attending his wedding with Lin Laishram

Hyderabad: Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to exchange vows in a private ceremony scheduled for Wednesday in Imphal, Lin's hometown in Manipur. The couple, having arrived in Imphal, is readying themselves for a celebration that will be marked by the presence of their close ones. During their visit to a temple in Imphal, Randeep confirmed that his wedding with Lin will be sans Bollywood glitterati.

Randeep and Lin sought divine blessings during visits to temples ahead of their union. At Heingang in Imphal East district, the couple sought blessings from a local temple, elegantly adorned in traditional attire. Following their prayers, Randeep, known for his role in Sarbjit, conveyed, "I pray for a happy future, peace for Manipur and everywhere in the world, a happy married life and many more things. I hope I get them."

When questioned about the attendance of other Bollywood figures at their forthcoming wedding, Randeep mentioned, "It's just me." Regarding his pre-wedding sentiments and nerves, he shared, "Well, everyone feels them." The couple also paid a visit to the Shri Govindaji temple to offer their prayers.

The announcement of their union came through a joint message on their Instagram profiles last Saturday. Their message drew parallels to the story of Arjun marrying Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada from the epic Mahabharata, expressing immense joy about their impending marriage scheduled for November 29, 2023, in Imphal, with a subsequent reception planned in Mumbai. They earnestly sought blessings and love for their union of diverse cultures, expressing gratitude for the support received.

Lin, recognized for her roles in Mary Kom, Rangoon, and Axone, made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. Meanwhile, Randeep, who will soon feature in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, is deeply involved in its direction and co-writing alongside Utkarsh Naithani. The film is a biopic on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, a prominent freedom fighter.