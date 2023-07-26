Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has garnered immense appreciation for her portrayal of an epileptic patient in her recently released film Bawaal. While Janhvi carves out a career for herself in Hindi cinema, she is now all set to make her acting debut in the South industry. Recently, in an interview, Janhvi talked about the love she has received from her fans in the South. She was joined by actor Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari in the interview.

Janhvi was asked how she feels about getting a lot of love and admiration from the South industry and whether or not it makes her anxious because of her mother Sridevi's legacy there. To this, Janhvi stated that the South industry has given her a lot of love and it feels like a homecoming to her. Janhvi said that the reason behind their love is primarily motivated by the legacy of her mother and now she wants to return their love.

Janhvi said, "Honestly, mera nervous or anxious hone ka quota maine Dhadak ke sath hi shayad khatam kar liya (I stopped being nervous or anxious after Dhadak). But the feeling that I am receiving from the South is so much love. Woh log jis tarah se aapko apnate haina (The way people accept you there), honestly it feels like a homecoming. Jab mai set pe gayi thi aisa lag raha tha ki mai ghar aa rahi hu (When I went on set it was like coming home)."

She further said, "It feels overwhelming, I think the sense of ownership that they have over me because of many reasons, predominantly my mom, it's very strong. So, I feel like I need to give them that love back like I have tried very hard to give my love back to the audience here and I want to do the same with them."

Janhvi recently signed Devara, marking her debut in the Telugu film industry. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie also features superstar Jr NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj. The action thriller is slated to release next year.