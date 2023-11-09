IT DOES EFFECT YOU SARA ALI KHAN TALKS ABOUT BREAK UP WITH KARTIK AARYAN ON KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8

Hyderabad: In episode 3 of the eighth season of Koffee With Karan, actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday had the honor of being invited as guests. Accompanied by host Karan Johar on his iconic graffiti couch, the two actresses engaged in a conversation that covered various topics, including their shared ex-boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan.

During their discussion, Karan directly asked Sara and Ananya about their relationship with Kartik Aaryan, considering their past romantic involvement with him. Responding to his that, Sara spoke in a broader sense about dating and breakups. "I don't want to make it seem like it's all smooth sailing because that would diminish the significance of the situation. It's not always easy. When you have a connection with someone, whether it's friendship, professional or romantic, especially when it comes to me, I become deeply involved and invested. It's not just a casual attitude of 'it doesn't matter, today or tomorrow.' It does affect you. However, ultimately you have to rise above it."

Sara further expressed that it's unwise to make forever promises of friendship or declare never wanting to talk to someone again in the entertainment industry. "Through my personal experiences, I've learned that there are no permanent commitments in this industry. It's not practical to make steadfast friendships, make pinky promises, or say 'I'll never speak to you again.' All these nevers and always don't really happen," she explained.

Karan also shared his own experiences of having rough patches in his friendships with Kareena Kapoor and Kajol, but eventually reconciling. Sara pointed out that his friendships had a longer history and therefore held more weight. For the unversed, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday candidly discussed their past relationship with Kartik Aaryan, highlighting the complexities of personal connections in the entertainment industry on an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. Sara emphasized the temporary nature of relationships in showbiz and the need to rise above challenges.