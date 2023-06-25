Hyderabad: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has boarded Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi movie Project K, the makers said on Sunday. Headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the upcoming big-budget film is produced by C Aswani Dutt, founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared Haasan's casting announcement on its official Twitter page. "Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK," the banner said in the tweet.

The casting announcement video of Kamal features a montage of shots from his films that scream of his cinematic excellence. While the makers are yet to reveal Kamal's look from the film, the announcement video hints at what compelled them to rope in the superstar. "We needed someone whose shadow could cover the earth. There was only one -- Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan," reads the text in video.

While makers have kept details about Kamal's role under wraps, speculations are rife that the superstar is roped in to play the antagonist in Prabhas starrer. If the buzz around Kamal turning baddy for Project K is anything to go by, then it will be a feat for fans as it's been 15 years since he last played a character with negative shades. The actor was last seen playing a gray character in the 2008 released Dasavathaaram. As reported earlier, the superstar is likely to commence shooting for Project K in August.

Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Dutt is backing the project in the 50th year of the production house's inception. The movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 12, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.