ISS BAAR JANTA HAI ASLI BOSS SAYS SALMAN KHAN AS HE DROPS BIGG BOSS OTT 2 ANTHEM

Hyderabad The official anthem of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is now available Salman Khan and Raftaar appear in the video dancing to the rap The duo can be seen shaking a leg on the hook step in the video giving a sneak peek into this season s theme This time the janta audience will have complete control of the gameBigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan promises to provide 24x7 nonstop entertainment with multicam action for free Earlier JioCinema had released a short clip of the anthem uneveling the slogan for the second season which is Lagi Bachi The anthem video stars Salman Khan and Raftaar wherein the actor concludes by saying Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi The audience will have power over the game this season allowing them to affect it through new situations and scenarios Viewers can interact with housemates in real time and influence results such as weekly rationing spot eliminations and task decisions Not only that but Bigg Boss OTT 2 will provide an enthralling experience with multicamera streaming letting viewers switch between multiple angles and not miss a single moment of action Moreover fans will be able to reply in real time via live chats and emojis while watching different portions of the house in realtime taking interaction to a new level Along with a 360degree camera view inside the house viewers will be treated to 1000 hours of live programming exclusive cuts and material drops from the house around the clock Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2 Salman Khan said India is always looking for nonstop entertainment and Bigg Boss OTT is here to provide exactly that This season like me will be raw and unfiltered making it a great match like a Ram milayi jodi Also read Bigg Boss OTT season 2 to premiere on June 17 with Salman Khan as the host