Hyderabad: The makers of the highly-anticipated movie Fighter, which stars Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, are gearing up to release their second romantic track titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch, set to be unveiled on December 22. Following the success of their initial song Sher Khul Gaye, the chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone seems promising, igniting anticipation for this upcoming track.

This fresh and vibrant song boasts infectious beats, making it an ideal choice for a lively New Year party ambiance. However, it is not merely the beats that make this song alluring, it emanates a scintillating and passionate energy, thereby amplifying its appeal.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, both Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone shared the promo of Ishq Jaisa Kuch, hinting at the coming release of the song on December 22. The caption of the promo reads, "Hone laga hai.. #IshqJaisaKuch! Song out on Friday, 22nd December. #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan (sic)."

As soon as the video was shared, social media users flocked to the comment section and showered compliments on the actors. A netizen wrote, "Acting+Physique+ Dance+Look= One and Only "Hrithik Roshan." Another commented, "Deepika and Hrithik's chemistry is unique and unmatched." Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed their excitement by leaving fire emojis in the comments section.

The upcoming film Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, while actors Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover play significant roles. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand, marking his second collaboration with Deepika Padukone after Pathaan. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have previously worked together on films like War and Bang Bang.