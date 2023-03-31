Hyderabad: Actors Ishita Dutt and Vatsal Sheth are all set to embrace parenthood soon. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ishita announced her pregnancy in an adorable way. She dropped a few silhouette pictures in which the couple is seen posing at the beach in Goa. They were there for a vacation with their family. In the pictures, Ishita could be seen donning a floral dress, while Vatsal could be seen wearing a shirt with the same print.

Sharing the pictures, Ishita wrote in the caption "Baby on Board" along with a red heart emoji. We can see Vatsal kissing Ishita's baby bump. Fans and members of the film industry were ecstatic to know about Ishita and Vatsal's pregnancy. "Mubarak ho mere bhai," actor Shaheer Sheikh commented. "Wohoooooooooooo..congratulations," actress Vahbiz Dorabjee commented.

Meanwhile, Ishita told the media that they are very excited about the good news, and even though they were not exactly prepared, they are looking forward to it. Welcoming their baby will definitely be the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives. The couple has been married for five years.

The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time. Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. (Agency inputs)