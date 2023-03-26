Hyderabad: Recently, there have been rumours of a brewing romance between Parineeti Chopra, a Bollywood actress, and Raghav Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party MP. The rumours of the two dating started circulating following sightings of the two on lunch and dinner dates together.

Apart from the fact that they both attended the London School of Economics and share common friends, they also have common interests. Raghav and Parineeti have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status but according to reports, the couple's families are in touch and discussions are on to solemnise their relationship soon.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav like one another and share common friends and interests, and each of these things worked in their favour. According to a source close to the two families, there will soon be a formal announcement of their wedding. Although both families are delighted that the two are together, choosing a date for any ceremony is challenging given that the two are busy with their work.

After being spotted with Parineeti twice, the media barraged the young politician with inquiries regarding his relationship with the actor. On being asked about the rumoured relationship, Raghav responded, 'Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye.' Meanwhile, another video of Raghav is doing the rounds on the internet, wherein MP and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is seen saying: You've already filled enough space in social media, this may be a day of silence for you.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently completed the shoot and uploaded photos from the sets. This is Parineeti's first time working with Imtiaz Ali.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra, AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted hanging out together; what's brewing?