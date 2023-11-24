Hyderabad: The highly anticipated spy action thriller film Dhruva Natchathiram Part 1, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and starring Chiyaan Vikram, has faced a setback in its release due to legal issues. Originally scheduled for November 24, the film's release has now been postponed to an unknown date. This delay reportedly stems from two legal cases filed against Gautham Vasudev Menon and his team by the Madras High Court, specifically related to the release of Dhruva Natchathiram.

Gautham Vasudev Menon, popularly known as GVM, took to X to share a letter of apology addressing the situation. The letter stated, "Sorry. Unable to get Dhruva Natchathiram to the screens today. We tried our best, but it seems we need a day or two more. Hoping to provide everyone with a great experience with advance bookings and proper screens worldwide. The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few more days, and we’ll arrive!"

According to reports, the Madras High Court slapped two cases against both GVM and his team which entangled the release of Dhruva Natchathiram. The court instructed the director to repay a sum of Rs 2 crore to the production house All In Pictures in order to secure the film's release before 10:30 a.m. on November 24. Unfortunately, due to the inability to fulfill this requirement within the designated timeframe, the release of the movie had to be postponed.

The first installment of the two-part film, Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One - Yudda Kandaam, is a collaborative effort by Gautham Vasudev Menon who serves as the director, producer, and co-writer. The stellar cast includes Vikram, Ritu Varma, R. Parthiban, Vinayakan, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Simran, who play pivotal roles in the film.