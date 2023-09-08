Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's recently released film Jawan has already been a massive hit with its worldwide release in theatres on Thursday. The Atlee directorial has struck the right chord with the audience as pictures and videos that surfaced on the internet show the enthusiastic crowds assembling outside theatres, even at midnight. However, what everyone wants to know is when and where they can watch Jawan on the OTT platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment shares strong ties with multiple streaming giants like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, and SonyLiv, making sure that Jawan will soon be available for streaming on any of these platforms. But according to the latest update, the movie has been sold to Netflix.

As per reports, the satellite rights for Jawan, which included digital rights, satellite broadcasting, and music rights, fetched an astounding Rs 250 crore. Shah Rukh Khan has had a successful year with the release of Pathan, and now Jawan. Notably, Pathan was made available on Amazon Prime Video, but it's a YRF production. It is yet to be revealed if Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment will choose the same platform for Jawan.

In terms of Jawan's digital release, if a hint from Pathaan's OTT release strategy of the 56-day window between theatrical and digital release is taken into consideration, it's conceivable that Jawan will grace the streaming screens around the time of Diwali this year.

Jawan is a high-octane thriller that outlines the story of a man who has faced many hardships and is now determined to combat the social miscreants. This compelling movie's screenplay was written by Atlee, Sumit Arora, and Ramanagirivasan.