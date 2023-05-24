IS THIS WHEN ALLU ARJUN STARRER PUSHPA 2 WILL RELEASE

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun is gearing up for Pushpa 2: The Rule following the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise. In fact, a whole new discussion about the movie has begun since the teaser was unveiled on Allu Arjun's birthday. Helmed by Sukumar, the second instalment of the successful franchise has generated a lot of anticipation and confusion among moviegoers regarding the release date of the movie. According to a report, Pushpa 2 won't be released until May 2024.

A source close to the production revealed, "Sukumar is known for his precision, and he is doing all in his power to ensure that the audience has the finest possible cinematic experience on the big screen. Therefore, there is no possibility of Pushpa 2 being to be released in December 2023. Sukumar does not want to rush the shoot, thus, the producers are planning to release the film in May 2024 or later. The period between May and July has been selected as the release window. But it won't be released before May."

Expectations for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule are at an all-time high following the positive response of the first instalment received on a global scale. The Pan-India film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, will see Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles.

In addition, the superstar recently revealed a yet-untitled film by producer Bhushan Kumar, which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Allu Arjun is also in talks for Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. The first talks have gone well, and Allu has liked the script. He, however, hasn't made a choice about the project yet.