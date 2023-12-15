IS THIS KARMA CALLING RAVEENA TANDON SHARES CRYPTIC NOTE AFTER LIKING A POST MOCKING AGASTYA NANDA AND KHUSHI KAPOOR

Hyderabad: Following a recent incident where she inadvertently liked a post ridiculing newcomers Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon took to social media to share a cryptic message, hinting at being targeted by trolls. In a post yesterday, the actor left fans speculating about the situation.

Raveena posted a note stating, "Like it or not, sometimes you have to bear a lot without doing anything.” Accompanying the message was the caption, “Is this karma calling? ♾️🙏." While some puzzled fans sought context with queries like, Can someone explain?? others offered supportive words in the comments. One user hinted, If you know, you know!! 😉�🔥. Another comment highlighted the aspect of karma, stating, It's about the cycle of karma... Bearing is necessary for what has been done... Even if unintentional... but bearing is essential."

For context, Raveena had previously faced backlash for 'accidentally' liking a social media post mocking the acting skills of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in a Netflix film titled The Archies. The post, which received attention due to Raveena's 'like', featured the text, "Acting died here #Archies.”

Subsequently, several internet users reminded Raveena about her daughter Rasha Thadani's forthcoming Bollywood debut. Responding to the incident, Raveena clarified on her X account, stating, "Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and hurt it may have caused." She concluded the note with the facepalm and broken heart emojis.