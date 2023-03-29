Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been in the news lately for her link-up rumours with Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. Though reports from the grapevine did hint at a probable romance brewing between the two, a viral video from Tania Shroff's birthday bash in Mumbai has sealed the deal for the two.

Putting all rumours to rest, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Nanda's son, was seen escorting Suhana Khan to her car and towards the end blew her a flying kiss before saying goodbye. On the other hand, Suhana waved at him and drove off from the event. The video of Agastya giving Suhana a flying kiss is going massively viral.

In the now viral video, we see Suhana coming out of the venue with birthday host Tania Shroff, a fashion designer and influencer, along with her boyfriend Ahan Shetty, son of Suneil and Mana Shetty and Agastya. Suhana looked stunning in a black shimmery off-shoulder gown and open hair.

The two are said to have met on the sets of their debut movie The Archies. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and will mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, along with Suhana and Agastya. The two bonded well during the shoot and since then are said to be dating.

The party was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. It was a star-studded affair with star kids in attendance from Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ahan Shetty to Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan.

Also read: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor raise glam quotient at Tania Shroff's b'day bash