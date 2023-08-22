IS JEE LE ZARAA HAPPENING WITH ORIGINAL CAST FARHAN AKHTAR ANSWERS

Hyderabad: The multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar is making headlines with his exciting upcoming projects. Among these is the much-anticipated Don 3, in which he has cast Ranveer Singh as the new Don, taking over the iconic role from Shah Rukh Khan in the previous installments. This fresh casting has ignited immense curiosity among fans about the new direction the franchise will take. Moreover, his other directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa, which was announced in 2021, boasts a star-studded lineup featuring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.

Reports have been swirling about whether Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are still part of Jee Le Zaraa. However, Farhan Akhtar has shed some light on the situation. In a recent interview, Akhtar disclosed that he is currently awaiting the alignment of schedules before embarking on the production of Jee Le Zaraa.

The director emphasized that this juggling act has been far from simple, given the busy schedules of the talented leading ladies. His main focus right now is on Don 3, with Jee Le Zaraa slated to follow once Don 3 has been successfully launched. In the meantime, Farhan is set to take on two acting roles in films that will commence next year.

Breaking down his upcoming projects, Farhan elaborated that in January, he will kick-start filming for a movie produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film will be directed by RS Prasanna, acclaimed for his work on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Following this, he will dive into yet another film under Excel Entertainment's banner, set to begin production around June or July. Only after these acting commitments will Farhan transition to directing Don 3.

Amidst speculations regarding cast changes in Jee Le Zaraa, the producer and co-writer, Reema Kagti, had earlier clarified that the movie will indeed feature the original trio: Alia, Katrina, and Priyanka. Despite reports of Priyanka's departure due to scheduling conflicts, the film's creative team has reaffirmed their commitment to the initial lineup.

