Hyderabad: Actor Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama King of Kotha. During the promotions, Dulquer was asked about the buzz around his association with the highly anticipated epic science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas in the lead role. The actor neither denied nor asserted signing dotted lines for Kalki 2898 AD but left fans guessing with subtle hints during King of Kotha promotions.

The speculation gained momentum as Dulquer responded to a query during an interaction with Telugu media regarding his involvement in Project K, the working title for Kalki 2898 AD. While he refrained from divulging specific details, Dulquer expressed his awe at the grandeur of the sets and praised Nag Ashwin's innovative vision.

"I can’t reveal anything about Project K. I’ll just tell you, I went to the sets and was blown away (by its grandiose nature). Only Nagi (Nag Ashwin) can think like that. He’s a director who never fails to surprise. Be it Yevade Subramanyam or Mahanati (in which DQ also essayed a key role) and then he goes on to do Project K, which is set in the future. The sets were so amazing. But I don’t know if I am in the film or not." - Dulquer Salmaan

Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin's fourth directorial venture, boasts an ensemble cast featuring luminaries like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani alongside Prabhas. Recently, the official title of the film was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con, where a tantalizing first-glimpse promo indicated that Kalki is set in a dystopian future, weaving together the aesthetics of Hindu mythology and futuristic sci-fi elements. The teaser hinted at an impending conflict between two factions, the oppressed and the oppressor.

While the potential role of Dulquer Salmaan in Kalki 2898 AD continues to intrigue fans, the actor is busy preparing for the back-to-back releases of two distinct projects. King of Kotha, a high-octane action thriller, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, is set for an Onam release on August 24.

Simultaneously, Dulquer will make his debut in the web series realm with Guns & Gulaabs. Created by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK, known for their hit web shows like The Family Man, this comedy crime thriller set in the 1990s stars Dulquer alongside Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah. Fans can anticipate the series to premiere on Netflix on August 18, marking an exciting milestone in Dulquer Salmaan's diverse career.

