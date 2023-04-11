IS ANANYA PANDAY SINGLE READ ON TO KNOW WHAT BHAVANA PANDAY HAS TO SAY

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been hitting the headlines for her rumoured affair with Aditya Roy Kapur, which goes beyond the glossy world and movies. Despite the fact that fans adore the couple, Ananya and Aditya have chosen not to respond to the rumours. Meanwhile, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, provides an update on her daughter's relationship status in a conversation with the media.

She said, "Ananya is single and link-ups are common in a profession like this. It's ok. You have to accept everything, good or bad because that seems to be a necessary part of being an actor. I believe they receive a lot of love and admiration, therefore rather than concentrating on the negativity, I would rather be sincere about focusing on the positive aspects."

Ananya has experienced a series of ups and downs in her profession but has managed to sail through with the support of her family. When asked about how Bhavana helped her daughter to face the world of cinema, she said, "My advice to her was to not be too hard on yourself and give it your all. There are obviously a lot of other considerations as well."

"I advised her to act morally upright, kindly, and with respect. I also advised her to keep her feet firmly on the ground regardless of how high or low she was feeling. And I don't think I should be giving her any professional advice because I've never been an actor. I could thus only offer her advice in terms of being a good human being," she added.