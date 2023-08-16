Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is yet to announce his upcoming acting project after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle. Meanwhile, the buzz around Aamir's next production venture starring his son Junaid Khan is going rife. The superstar is yet to officially announce the upcoming film which will also feature Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor in the lead. While the makers are keeping details about Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film under wraps, the latest reports suggest that it could be a Hindi remake of Thai film.

Aamir's son Junaid will be foraying into films with Maharaja which is a historical drama bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Even before his debut film releases, Junaid has second film in his kitty courtesy of his superstar father. The upcoming film is said to be an official remake of Thai film One Day. Reportedly, Aamir has already acquired remake rights of the film which will be helmed by one of his close associates Sunil Pandey.

According to a webloid, Junaid and Khushi will commence shooting for the film later this year. The romantic drama revolves around this shy It professional who is in love with one of his colleagues but is finding it hard to muster the courage to express his feelings. Helmed by Banjong Pisanthanakun, One Day struck a chord with critics and audiences alike upon its release in 2016.

Meanwhile, Kushi is gearing up for the release of her debut film The Archies which is yet to get a release date on Netflix. On the other hand, Junaid is said to have wrapped up shooting for Maharaja which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles. Earlier, reports of Junaid being tapped to headline the Hindi remake of Tamil rom-com Love Today did rounds of webloids but nothing has been announced officially so far.

