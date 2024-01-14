Hyderabad: Several celebs attended the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare on Saturday evening. Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the celebration alongside his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. The wedding reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was attended by a who's who of showbiz, including iconic actor Dharmendra, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Salman Khan, and Kangana Ranaut among others.

Shah Rukh and Gauri posed with Aamir during the event. The Pathaan actor also had a talk with Aamir at the reception. He arrived at the reception dressed in a white shirt, black waistcoat, matching jacket and trousers. On the other hand, Salman looked dapper in his black suit as he came alone to reception.

Apart from SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Naga Chaitanya, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Madhuri Dixit and veteran actors like Saira Baino, Rekha attended Ira and Nupur's post-wedding event. Apart from B-town celebs, famous personalities such as the Ambanis, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Zaheer Khan and others appeared on the red carpet for the wedding celebration.

Moreover, Kangana Ranaut attended the wedding reception for Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. For the unversed, Kangana shares a love ahte relationship with the PK actor. She even dubbed him as bechara after the latter missed her name to play the biopic of writer Shobhaa De. However, on Saturday, Kangana shared an Instagram Story in which she could be seen posing with the Khan family.

Kangana posed for the camera while standing between Ira and Reena Dutta, Aamir's first wife. Aamir was also spotted posing for the paparazzi in the same photo. Kangana attended the occasion in a pink and grey lehenga.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family were all dressed to the nines. Imran Khan, Ira's cousin and actor, also attended the ceremony. The entire Khan family posed on the red carpet. However, Aamir's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, was not there.