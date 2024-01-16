IRA KHAN SHARES PRE WEDDING PICTURES FEATURING HUBBY NUPUR SHIKHARE FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, recently got married to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Their wedding rituals, which began with a registered marriage on January 3, continued with a spectacular destination wedding in Udaipur, and culminated in a star-studded banquet in Mumbai, which has been the talk of the town.

While the internet has been flooded with photos from the ceremonies, candid pictures from the occasion have won over the hearts of netizens. Ira recently revealed glimpses of these pre-wedding celebrations, which feature a poignant mix of family, friends, and love. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, Ira wrote: "Pre-wedding things." The string of pictures is proof of the fun-filled activities and loved-up moments that lead to the dreamy wedding.

In the first picture, the bride is seen relaxing with an under-eye mask. In another picture, Ira shares a sweet smile as she poses with hubby Nupur. The star kid also dropped pictures donning a red saree.

The never-before-seen pictures show Ira enjoying her pre-wedding festivities to the fullest. One of the highlights of the post is Ira posing with her mother Reena Dutta, hubby Nupur and his mother in traditional attire. As soon as she shared the picture online, fans and admirers of Ira swamped the comment section with compliments.