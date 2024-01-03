Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's soon-to-be son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, a fitness coach, jogged from Mumbai's Santa Cruz to Bandra to wed his long-time girlfriend Ira Khan. On his big day, he chose to make a memorable entrance as he played the dhol alongside others. The glimpses have surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, Nupur can be seen dancing to the beats of the dhol with his friends as he heads towards the wedding venue. Wearing a black vest paired with white shorts and blue shoes, Nupur enthusiastically dances with his buddies on the streets while making his way to his own wedding.

The couple is fully prepared to blend Maharashtrian customs into their wedding celebrations, as a homage to Nupur's cultural heritage. A few months ago, they partook in the Kelvan ceremony, a traditional Marathi ritual where the families of the bride and groom invite each other for a meal and exchange gifts as a symbol of love. On January 2, a haldi ceremony was held, which was attended by Ira's mother Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, and other guests who were adorned in traditional Nauvari sarees.

Two wedding receptions are reportedly scheduled to take place in Delhi and Jaipur. Providing some information to the paparazzi, Faisal Khan, a relative of Ira's, revealed plans for an extravagant Mumbai reception on January 13. This particular event is expected to be a grand affair dedicated to the couple's friends and colleagues from the film industry.