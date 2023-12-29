Hyderabad: The Khan family is elated about Ira Khan and her fiance Nupur Shikhare's wedding slated to take place on 3rd January 2024. Ira, the daughter of Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in Italy in September last year. The couple threw in a private engagement party two months later with Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in attendance. Now as the wedding day approaches, fresh details about the wedding have surfaced.

With hardly a week to go, Ira and Nupur have begun their pre-wedding festivities, and they are scheduled to tie the knot on January 3 following Maharashtrian tradition. Aamir Khan is thrilled to ring in the new year with his daughter's wedding. As per an insider, Ira and Nupur will tie the knot at the opulent Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra and between January 6 and January 10, they will be throwing not one but two reception parties, one in Delhi and the other one in Jaipur.

As per reports, Aamir is eager for his daughter to start the new chapter of her life, and he has been personally calling B-town friends and peers to attend the wedding and wish the couple the best. A lot of actors aren't in town for the holidays. However, the reception party is expected to be a star-studded affair.

In keeping with Nupur's cultural background, the couple will have a Maharashtrian-style wedding. According to the source, the majority of the jewellery purchases were made at a well-known Matunga outlet, which specialises in traditional pieces. On the other hand, the food offered will have a diverse range.