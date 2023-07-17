IRA KHAN DROPS PICTURE WITH DAD AAMIR KHAN STRAIGHT FROM WIMBLEDON

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan treated netizens with a picture of the Bollywood superstar attending Wimbledon 2023 with her. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ira released a photo of herself with his father Aamir from the Centre Court. Ira looked stunning in her casual best at the Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Sharing the picture, Ira wrote: "Centre Court #WIMBELDON." The picture shows jam-packed spectators. Ira sat next to Aamir while there were two other young boys seated on his right. For the event, Ira opted for a white top, which she paired with a grey coloured shrug. On the other hand, Aamir was spotted in his Thugs of Hindustan look with a big mustache, specs and held his long hair under a hair band.

Ira along with Aamir are the latest to join the slew of actors flocking to Wimbledon. Prior to this, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also shared pictures of her Wimbledon outing. Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja witnessed the nail-biting Wimbledon men's final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Not only Sonam, but many other celebrities attended the 2023 Wimbledon championships at the All-England Club in London. After witnessing the Wimbledon Women's Final with his wife Priyanka Chopra on Saturday, musician Nick Jonas went to the Wimbledon Men's Final with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra. Ariana Grande was also spotted with Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey and Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield at the Wimbledon. Along with them, James Bond star Daniel Craig was also seen cheering with his wife, Black Widow actress Rachel Weisz, during the finals.

