IRA KHAN DROPS PICTURE FROM VACAY WITH HER BLUE SKY FIANCE NUPUR SHIKHARE

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan announced her engagement to Nupur Shikhare in November 2022. The couple is preparing for the early 2024 wedding. A few days ago, Ira and her fiancé performed Kelvan, which launched the pre-wedding festivities. In the middle of all of this, Ira dropped a lovely picture with Nupur from their trip to Portugal.

Ira Khan posted a loved up photo of herself standing with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare on Instagram on Monday. The photo is from their trip to Portugal. The pair is seen in the photo wearing stylish clothing. Nupure chose a colourful tee, while Ira donned a pink tee and a white shrug. Aamir’s daughter shared the photo and wrote, "You’re my blue sky."

A few days ago, as she started her pre-wedding celebrations with fiancé Nupur, Ira shared a number of pictures from the second set of Kelvan and Ukhana. The duo could be seen grinning broadly and giving each other hugs in the photos. In one of the photos, Ira may be seen wrapping a flower band around Nupur's wrist. In another video that she posted, the two are seen laughing and joking while partaking in a ritual.

Ira Khan is all set to marry Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024, according to Aamir Khan, who previously disclosed the information in a recent interview with a media portal. Nupur was lauded by Aamir, who remarked that he already feels like a son to him. "Ira will tie the knot on January 3rd. The boy she has selected is a trainer named Nupur, who shares Popeye's arms, and goes by the pet name Popeye the Sailor Man due to the very same reason. He's a cute boy," Aamir continued. For the unversed, Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. Ira and Nupur reportedly began dating in 2020 and went on to make their relationship public on Instagram in 2021.