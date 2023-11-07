IRA KHAN AND NUPUR SHIKHARE WEDDING THE BRIDE TO BE GETS DOLLED UP BY MOM REENA DUTTA AND MOTHER IN LAW FOR PRE WEDDING CELEBRATION

Hyderabad: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to embark on her pre-wedding festivities as she prepares to tie the knot with her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, in January. These celebrations have already begun, with the couple marking the occasion with a traditional Maharashtrian Kelvan ceremony. In addition to this, a recent event showcased the women from both families helping Ira get ready and adorning her with floral jewelry.

Ira Khan shares pictures from pre-wedding celebrations

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged the previous year, and they are now gearing up to exchange their vows in January. The Kelvan ceremony, which preceded the wedding celebrations, featured Ira's mother, Reena Dutta, Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare, and her best friend, Mithila Palkar, coming together to treat her to a delicious feast and dress her in traditional Maharashtrian sarees, complete with a nath (nose ring). The latest photos from these festivities reveal Ira donning a stunning red cotton saree and being adorned with imitation floral jewelry. She also shared some delightful moments with her fiancé, Nupur.

Ira Khan shares pictures from pre-wedding celebrations

Ira Khan shares pictures from pre-wedding celebrations

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan, the proud father, confirmed the wedding date and expressed his admiration for Nupur Shikhare. He shared, "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is – waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai — he is trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."

The bride-to-be gets dolled up by mom Reena Dutta and mother-in-law for pre-wedding celebration

Ira Khan's journey as a mental health activist has been inspiring, and her choice of Nupur as a life partner underlines how she has opted to build a life of her own away from the glitz and glamour of film industry. Aamir Khan's approval and enthusiasm for Ira and Nupur's union reflect the joy of a father seeing his daughter embark on a new chapter in her life.