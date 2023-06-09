Hyderabad Filmmaker Shailender Vyas is all set to helm period drama based on the life of Raja Prithu Rai With his upcoming venture Vyas will be bringing to life the historical battle between Prithu Rai and TurkishAfghan invader Bakhtiyar Khilji In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat s Minal Dodia the filmmaker said that he would love to have Shahid Kapoor on board to play the medieval kingVyas last outing as director was the scifi thriller series JL50 which was headlined by Abhay Deol Pankaj Kapoor and Piyush Mishra Before he calls the shots for his period drama Shailender spoke at length about what he aims for with the film how will he create a universe of his own which will not remind people of the cinematic world that mavericks like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowarikar are known for Excerpts Q Your upcoming directorial venture will revisit the historical battle between Raja Prithu Rai and Bakhtiyar Khilji who had destroyed the great Nalanda University is known Can you share the plot of the film for readers of ETV BharatI think it is very crucial for the nation to become acquainted with the story of Raja Prithu Rai and how his modest army triumphed over an exceptionally brutal foreign invader responsible for the massacre of numerous Buddhist monks and the destruction of Nalanda along with several temples and institutionsQ Other than the historical battle which part of Raja Prithu s life the film will delve intoApart from the battle my film will depict Raja Prithu Rai s affection for his people and his belief in unity This film will showcase how he cleverly persuaded different tribes who had internal disputes to come together and resist the invasion by Khilji He fought this war not for personal gain or to retain power but in order to protect his people Additionally the film will highlight his calm demeanour and his bravery which played a crucial role in triumphing over the selfconceited and arrogant king Bakhtiyar KhiljiQ From where did the seed for this film comeI strongly desire the people of India to watch this film and witness the profound love and devotion our ancestors had for our country I have a great fascination for history as there is so much to explore and learn Among the stories the tale of Raja Prithu fills me with immense pride for India It surprises me that no one has ever made a film on this remarkable figure I wish for the people of India to watch this film and experience the pride of our ancestorsQ Historical films offer opportunities to explore and learn from the past allowing viewers to gain a deeper understanding of history and its impact on the present Is that what you aim for with the filmIndeed that is precisely my objective My aim is to create awareness about the impact of foreign invader Khilji and how he destroyed our magnificent temples and institutions like Nalanda University Historical films provide opportunities to delve into the past enabling viewers to explore and learn from it thereby fostering a profound comprehension of history and its relevance to the present History particularly for the youth offers a remarkable perspective that can significantly influence the future of the younger generationQ Recreating historical period dramas demand a lavish budget as well as meticulous attention to detail Which one of these two aspects was challenging while putting this film togetherI believe both aspects are equally challenging and important I need to ensure that we accurately capture the essence of the historical period which requires extensive research and attention to detail in terms of costumes sets props and cultural nuances This level of authenticity demands a significant budget allocation to create a visually immersive experience for the audienceQ While writing the script did you have any particular actor in mind for lead roles Yes I had some people in my mind and we are in talks with them at present For Raja Prithu Rai I have pitched it to Shahid KapoorQ Is casting for the film lockedFor some major roles we are still in talks Q Films on historical subjects are going through a lot of scrutiny these days as a filmmaker what will be your strategy to eliminate such noises around the filmI would approach the subject matter with sensitivity and cultural sensibility recognising that historical narratives can be emotionally charged and hold significance for different communities By treating the subject matter respectfully and avoiding any misrepresentation or distortion I would aim at mitigating potential controversies or objectionsMy aim is to create a film that is wellresearched authentic respectful and engaging Ultimately my goal would be to foster a constructive dialogue and appreciation for the historical subject while minimising unnecessary scrutiny and noiseQ In Hindi cinema Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowarikar have churned out some amazing period films While these two are also among many filmmakers that you look up to do you agree that it will take a conscious effort to make the universe of your film look and feel different from the way they design itCertainly I acknowledge the remarkable period dramas created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowariker in Hindi cinema They have established their unique visual and storytelling styles that have had a lasting impact on the audience However as a filmmaker I personally prefer to avoid drawing direct inspiration from other films I have my own distinct vision for this particular film encompassing its look feel and soulMoreover I believe that there is still an untapped potential in depicting historical war dramas set in the eastern part of India This region has its own distinct culture aesthetics and ambience which can contribute to a fresh and captivating cinematic experience By exploring this uncharted territory I am confident that I can deliver one of India s finest historical war films surpassing the expectations of the audienceQ When is the film going on floors and when can the audience expect it to arrive in theatresWe have initiated the casting process We plan to release it in the second half of next year