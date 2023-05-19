Hyderabad: This year marks Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur's first visit to the Cannes Film Festival. The actor has been serving looks and how since the first day. For her fourth appearance, the Sita Ramam actor picked a dramatic white gown in the French Rivera after announcing her arrival in Cannes with a shimmery jacket and sheer trousers followed by a desi girl look in a gorgeous shimmery saree.

Mrunal's most recent Cannes red carpet look just dropped online, attracting praise from her fans online. She looked lovely on the red carpet in a white Falguni Shane Peacock gown. The one-shoulder gown had risqué cutaway features on one side and a three-dimensional ruffle on the other. The outfit was completed with a long trail.

Mrunal opted for minimal accessories to complement her dress. She also wore her hair down, doing justice to the attire. The actor looked chic in the white shimmery gown that she paired with a set of stunning earrings.

As soon as the pictures from the red carpet were released online, fans of the actor swamped the comment section to shower praises on her with heart and fire emoticons. Taking to Twitter, a social media user wrote: "Mrunal hits yet again." Another fan commented: "Those curves."

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mrunal had earlier said, “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.” Apart from Mrunal, Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela are also in Cannes.

