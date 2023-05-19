INTERNET IN AWE OF VIRAT KOHLI AS HE VIDEO CALLS ANUSHKA SHARMA AFTER SCORING CENTURY IN RCB VS SRH MATCH

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday was seen talking to his wife Anushka Sharma over a video call after scoring a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Several videos and pictures of Virat and Anushka talking over a video call started surfacing on social media. Anushka also praised his husband for his amazing knock.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a collage image on her stories and wrote, "He is (a bomb emoticon). What a inning." Talking about the match, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis's breathtaking partnership of 172 clinched a dominating win and two crucial points for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after a remarkable chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kohli ended a four-year-long wait for an Indian Premier League ton.

This was Kohli's first ton in the ongoing IPL 2023; he equalled former teammate Chris Gayle (6) for most centuries scores in league history. The star batter slammed his first IPL ton since April 2019. Notably, Kohli now has the joint-most centuries in the history of the league with Chris Gayle (6).

The RCB opener had been in good form but criticised for his slow starts; but, on Thursday night, he proved his doubters wrong, reaching his century in 62 deliveries. Although Kohli has been in superb form in the IPL 2023, his strike rate in the middle overs has come under scrutiny. Kohli enjoyed his rich form in the match during the middle overs in addition to dominating the powerplay. He hit his century off 62 balls in the 18th over.

Kohli was eventually dismissed on 100, leaving the pitch directly after reaching the milestone; Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the RCB star's wicket in the 18th over. (ANI)

