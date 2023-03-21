Hyderabad: Actor-singer Zendaya Coleman was spotted wearing a gold ring engraved with her boyfriend Tom Holland's initials. The 26-year-old Golden Globe winner displays her freshly painted teal nails in a video shared by manicurist Marina Dobric. However, the bauble on her middle finger is what attracts the most interest.

She has a gold signet on her finger that has her boyfriend Tom's initials in a classy cursive font. Although the 'Uncharted' star's initials in the calligraphy appear to be "TH," some social media users claimed it actually looked like 'ZH', which is a combination of her first initial and his last initial. It appears that Zendaya has been wearing the ring for quite some time now as the same ring could be seen in another video shared by the manicurist two days ago.

Upon seeing Zendaya's ring, fans of the couple are super excited. A fan on Twitter wrote, "Her ring has either a TH or ZH on it, they really are claiming each other. Zendaya Holland? Girl is crazy in love." Another wrote, "Your relationship is truly Authentic! I love to see you both together and hear how you feel about each other. Refreshing that you are both so down to earth!"

Zendaya and Tom acted together in 2017 released Spider-Man: Homecoming and cupid is said to have struck the two during the shoot. However, their romantic relationship was first made public in November 2021 after they were spotted kissing each other inside a car. The couple was most recently spotted grocery shopping while visiting Tom's hometown in the UK. The Greatest Showman actor was seen helping her boyfriend as he pushed a cart filled with groceries.