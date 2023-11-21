International Emmy Awards 2023: Who won what - check complete list of winners here
Published: 1 hours ago
New York (US): The winners of the International Emmy Awards 2023 were announced at a gala event on Monday (local time) in New York. This year's nominations featured various group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories. From comedian Vir Das to actors like Martin Freeman and Karla Souza, several other celebs won prestigious awards for their projects.
Check out the complete list of winners below:
1. Best Performance by an Actor
Martin Freeman in The Responder - United Kingdom - WINNER
Martin Freeman in The Responder - United Kingdom - WINNER
Gustavo Bassani in Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Argentina
Jonas Karlsson in Nattryttarna [Riding in Darkness] - Sweden
Jim Sarbh in Rocket Boys - India
2. Best Performance by an Actress
Karla Souza in La Caida [Dive] - Mexico: WINNER
Karla Souza in La Caida [Dive] - Mexico: WINNER
Connie Nielsen in Drommeren - Karen Blixen Bliver Til - Denmark
Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too - United Kingdom
Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime - Season 2 - India
3. Comedy
Vir Das: Landing - India - WINNER (TIE)
Derry Girls - Season 3 - United Kingdom - WINNER (TIE)
Vir Das: Landing - India - WINNER (TIE)
Derry Girls - Season 3 - United Kingdom - WINNER (TIE)
El Encargado [The Boss] - Argentina
Le Flambeau - Season 2 [La Flamme] - France
4. Documentary
Mariupol: The People's Story - United Kingdom - WINNER
Mariupol: The People's Story - United Kingdom - WINNER
Dossie Chapeco - O Jogo Por Tras Da Tragedia - Brazil
Nazijager - Reise In Die Finsternis [Nazi Hunter - Journey Into Darkness] - Germany
Witness - Serigne vs. The EU - Qatar
5. Drama Series
The Empress - Germany - WINNER
The Empress - Germany - WINNER
Extraordinary Attorney Woo - South Korea
Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Argentina
The Devil's Hour - United Kingdom
6. Non-Scripted Entertainment
A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil - Brazil - WINNER
Hotel du Temps: Dalida [The Time Hotel: Dalida] - France
Love by A.I. - Japan
The Great British Bake Off - Season 13 - United Kingdom
7. Short-Form Series
Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World] -France - WINNER
Lynchings - Brazil
Man vs. Bee - United Kingdom
The Mandela Project - South Africa
8. Sports Documentary
Harley & Katya - Australia: WINNER
30 Dias Para Ganar - Mexico
Alexia. Labor Omnia Vincit - Spain
Two Sides - South Africa
9. Telenovela
Yargi [Family Secrets] - Turkey - WINNER
Cara e Coragem - Brazil
Pantanal - Brazil
Para Sempre [Forever] - Portugal
10. TV Movie/Mini-Series
La Caida [Dive] - Mexico - WINNER
Chaeboljib Maknaeadeul [Reborn Rich] - South Korea
Infiniti - France
Life and Death in the Warehouse - United Kingdom
11. Kids: Animation
The Smeds and The Smoos - United Kingdom - WINNER
Menino Maluquinho [The Nutty Boy] - Brazil
Moominvalley - Season 3 - Finland
Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure - Japan
12. Kids: Factual
Built To Survive - Australia - WINNER
Quintal TV - Season 2 [Yard TV] - Brazil
Takalani Sesame - Season 13 - South Africa
Triff... Anne Frank [Meet... Anne Frank] - Germany
13. Kids: Live-Action
Heartbreak High - Australia - WINNER
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure - Japan
Kol Od Balevav [Memory Forest] - Israel
Tierra Incognita - Argentina
14. Arts Programming
Buffy Sainte-Marie, Eagle Vision / White Pine Pictures -Canada- WINNER
Art Is Our Voice, NHK - Japan
Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar, Prime Video / Filmadora - Mexico
Music Under the Swastika, The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz, 3B-Produktion GmbH / Deutsche Welle - Germany.