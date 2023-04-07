INSIDE NYSA DEVGANS RAJASTHAN HOLIDAY WITH RUMOURED BOYFRIEND

Hyderabad: After making heads turn at the Ambani event, Nysa Devgan is now enjoying holidays in Rajasthan. Before the summer sun burns in its full glory, Nysa headed to Jaisalmer with her rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan and friends. Nysa, who was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, has checked in at heritage hotel Suryagarh with her rumoured beau and a bunch of friends.

Though Nysa is yet to make her Instagram handle public her presence on social media is often felt courtesy of her close friend Orhan Awatramani. On Friday, Orhan aka Orry took to social media to share a string of pictures from Jaisalmer where Nysa and Vedant are accompanied by a group of friends.

From enjoying Camel Safari, to witnessing the magic of full moon night sitting in the middle of the sand dunes, Nysa is having a gala time in Jaisalmer if pictures shared by Orhan are anything to go by. In one of the pictures, Nysa and Vedant are seen posing while dining under the moonlit sky in the middle of the Thar desert.

Donning a floral outfit in hues of peach, Nysa looks stunning in the pictures from Jaisalmer diaries. On the other hand, her rumoured boyfriend is seen in a checkered shirt which he teamed up with a pair of denim. Nysa and Vedant are often seen partying together and travelling together to exotic holiday destinations accompanied by friends. For unversed, Nysa's alleged boyfriend is in the event curation industry. The 25-year-old Mumbai born is the founder of London-based MVM Entertainment.