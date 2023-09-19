Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is finally here and ace designer Manish Malhotra has invited Ganpati Bappa into his home and many Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora among others visited his house to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings, while a number of celebrities, such as Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonu Sood, Ananya Panday, Arpita Khan Sharma and others welcomed Bappa into their homes too.

Inside Manish Malhotra's star studded Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebration

Janhvi Kapoor appeared almost ethereal as she and her sister Khushi Kapoor arrived at Manish Malhotra's house. With her hair pulled back in a bun with gajra wrapped around it, the Bawaal actor personified elegance. She opted for a golden saree paired with a matching blouse. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor wore a baby pink ethnic dress with matching Kolhapuri slippers and embroidered dupatta. She clutched a bag in her hand and wore her hair loose. The Kapoor sisters posed for photos with the media in front of Manish Malhotra's house.

Actress Ananya Panday from Dream Girl 2 also looked stunning in a pastel pink and blue ombre anarkali dress. The photographers also caught sight of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, who looked lovely. Additionally, Manish Malhotra posted a photo of them on his Instagram stories.

Along with their children Riaan and Rahyl, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh also showed up. Riteish wore a red kurta and white pyjamas, while Genelia wore an eye-catching orange and yellow outfit. In addition to this, some celebs were spotted by the paparazzi as they were out today for Ganpati darshan. Kartik Aaryan, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, and numerous other stars were spotted going to Lalbaugcha Raja early this morning to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

