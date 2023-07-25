INFOSYS FOUNDER NARAYAN MURTHY ASKS STUDENTS TO SHED EGO CALLS OUT KAREENA KAPOOR FOR IGNORING FANS

Hyderabad: A video of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy discussing an incident that involves actor Kareena Kapoor disregarding her fans has gone viral once more. As he attempted to make a point about ditching one's ego, the millionaire businessman chastised the B-Town actor for refusing to acknowledge her admirers. He allegedly made the statements during a conversation at IIT-Kanpur earlier this year, while his wife Sudha Murty defended Kapoor.

Narayana Murthy stated that he was flying back to India from London when he noticed he was sitting next to Jab We Met star Kareena Kapoor. Several individuals approached the star and said hello, but she did not acknowledge any of them, according to him. Murthy stated that, on the contrary, he spoke to everyone who contacted him. His wife, Sudha Murty, who was also onstage with him, defended Kareena Kapoor, stating that as a Bollywood celebrity, she was undoubtedly tired of millions of fans vying for her attention.

"I was driving back from London the other day, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, who was sitting in her seat. Many people approached her and said hi. She didn't even bother to respond," Narayana Murthy stated, adding, "I was a little taken aback." "Whoever approached me, I stood up, and we talked for a minute or half a minute - that's all they expected," the Infosys billionaire remarked.

His wife interrupted him, saying, "She must have a million admirers. She must have been tired." The audience applauded and laughed. "Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million," Sudha argued.

Murthy persisted in making his case. "That is not the problem. The problem is that when someone exhibits affection, you can reciprocate it. That, I believe, is critical. All of these are ways to reduce your ego," he explained.