Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and the first day of the Navratras, Indian actors such as Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, and others wished their well-wishers a year full of happiness, peace, and prosperity. The celebrities took to their Twitter handles to express their best wishes. Gudi Padwa marks the New Year of the Hindu lunisolar calendar celebrated by Maharashtrians. According to the Hindu calendar, Ugadi is New Year's Day and is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa. Here's what they have to say:

Jr.NTR: Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi.

Mahesh Babu: Wishing you all a very happy #Ugadi! Let this festive time usher in new hope, prosperity & happiness!

Ram Charan: Wishing you all a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi.

Anupam Kher: Aap sabhi ko, 22 March se shuru hone wale nav varsh Vikram Sawant 2080ki hardik shubhkamnaayein #HappyNewYear #HappyNavratri #Navreh #ChetiChand #Ugadi #GudiPadwa #ChaitraNavratri.

Sunny Deol: A new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring health, happiness & success to you. Have a blessed #GudiPadwa #Navrati #Ugadi #ChetiChand & #RamadanKareem.

Randeep Hooda: Hope the new year has all the colours of happiness and laughter for you and your loved ones! Wishing everyone a happy & blessed #Navrati #GudiPadwa #Ugadi #ChetiChand & #RamadanKareem.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: A single marks for so many new cultural beginnings. Wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy New Year! #IndianNewYear #GudiPadwa #ChaitraNavratri #Ugadi #ChetiChand.

Nani: Wish you all a very happy ugadi #HappyUgadi.

Sai Pallavi: I wish you all a very Happy Ugadi.