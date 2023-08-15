Hyderabad: Makers of the much anticipated Tamil flick starring Kamal Haasan released a new poster from the film on the occasion of Independence Day. The film is helmed by S. Shankar and is co-produced by Lyca and Red Giant Movies. Sharing the poster, makers extended Independence Day greetings to the fans.

Sharing the poster, the makers captioned it as: "#INDIAN2" Makers have remained tight-lipped on any development on the film. Kamal Haasan looks unrecognisable in the new poster. He can be seen donning a Khakhi uniform and cap. The actor has undergone a massive transformation. He looks old with white hair and saggy skin, piquing the interest of the viewers.

Following the huge success of Vikram, the film Indian 2 featuring actor Kamal will be released soon. This film is directed by the legendary Shankar and stars Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and actor Siddharth along with Haasan in the film. Anirudh Ravichander created the music and is collaborating with Shankar for the first time on this project, which is being shot in several nations.

The vigilante action film Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, and it stars Kamal Haasan as Senapathy / Indian, an ageing independence fighter turned vigilante who fights corruption and crime. Supporting cast members include Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore, and Deepa Shankar.

The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu are behind the lens, while A. Sreekar Prasad has been entrusted with editing. The making of Indian 2 was announced in September of 2017.

