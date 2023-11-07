INDIAN 2 MAKERS DROP NEW POSTER OF KAMAL HAASAN IN UNIFORM ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: On the occasion of actor Kamal Haasan's birthday, Lyca Productions, the production company behind his upcoming film Indian 2, dropped a new poster of the actor. Lyca Productions dropped the intriguing poster of the veteran actor on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wished him on his 69th birthday. Sharing the latest poster, the makers wrote: "Celebrating the legend #Ulaganayagan on his birthday! Team INDIAN-2 wishes our Veerasegaran Senapathy 🤞🏻 @ikamalhaasan a Happy Birthday."

Indian 2 is the widely awaited sequel to the 1996 film of the same name. In the film, Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, the freedom fighter turned vigilante. The picture, which has an amazing cast, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is bankrolled under Lyca Productions. Due to the length of the film, it is also believed that it would be released in two parts, with the first portion arriving on April 12th, next year. However, official confirmation from the creators is still awaited.