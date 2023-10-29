Hyderabad: After keeping fans waiting for a long, filmmaker Shankar is set to unveil a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer, Indian 2, on November 3. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment, and Lyca Productions, the film's production company, has made the official announcement.

Indian 2 serves as the sequel to the 1996 classic, Indian, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. He reprises his character as Senapathy, an aged freedom fighter turned vigilant against corruption and crime. Alongside Haasan, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kalidas Jayaram. Scheduled for a theatrical release in 2024, the movie features musical compositions by Anirudh Ravichander.

The combination of Kamal Haasan and Shankar has generated considerable excitement, making Indian 2 one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Expectations are high for its potential to shatter box office records. Fans are anxiously waiting for the introductory video, which will be unveiled on November 3.