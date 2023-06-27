Hyderabad: Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently enjoying a family vacation, away from the limelight, and the bustling world. The director has been busy travelling all across the globe to promote and attend several award ceremonies for his epic action drama RRR for the past year. However, the director finally decided to take some time off for himself and spend some time revitalising.

Rajamouli travelled to Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, to spend some quality time with his wife Rama, their son SS Karthikeya and his wife Pooja, and their daughter Mayookha, at a resort. While expressing their joy over hosting the esteemed guest, the resort took to its Instagram page to share some pictures of Rajamouli and his family taking part in various engaging activities. Rajamouli also planted some trees within the premises of the resort, as a gesture of remembrance of their visit.

One of the hosts from the resort shared a picture with Rajamouli and his family and expressed “Had the absolute honour of hosting @ssrajamouli Sir and Rama aunty this weekend @aquaoutback. @arjunmotha & I are humbled. Thank you for your love, and respect @sskarthikeya anna & @sspoojaprasad. Hope to see you all soon".

The host also showered praises on Rajamouli's wife and costume designer Rama by writing “Getting to know Rama aunty made me feel like one of my aunts was home. And that’s precious.”

On the work front, SS Rajamouli will soon be returning to the director's chair with his upcoming, yet-to-be-titled project with superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead. At the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) conducted last year, Rajamouli revealed during a Q&A session that the film will be "a globetrotting action-adventure film". The film is also rumoured to be a trilogy, and India's answer to the "Indiana Jones" franchise.

