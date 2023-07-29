Hyderabad: A deepfake artist known as The Indian Deepfaker recently shared a video, featuring Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan as the iconic Barbie and Ken characters, replacing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. The deepfake generated considerable awe among fans, who marveled at how perfectly the Indian stars suited the beloved dolls.

In the deepfake video, Kangana Ranaut bears a striking resemblance to Margot Robbie, likely due to their similar facial structures. The talented artist skillfully gave Kangana blonde hair and dressed her in pink outfits, making her computer-generated avatar look stunning. Likewise, Hrithik Roshan's transformation with bleached blonde hair made him a fitting choice for the role of Ken.

Accompanying the video was a captivating caption, highlighting the seamless swap of Bollywood's alleged couple turned arch-enemies into iconic characters while emphasizing that all necessary permissions and diligence were followed. The result was an extraordinary fusion of talent and creativity, showcasing the enchanting chemistry of Kangana and Hrithik as they embarked on an epic adventure in the Barbie universe.

The original Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and produced by Margot Robbie and Mattel, portrays Barbie as a 'Stereotypical Barbie' who experiences glitches in her perfect Barbieland. To fix the issue, she must find the girl in the real world playing with her, or she'll face imperfections like frizzy hair, flat feet, and cellulite. Thus, Barbie and her boyfriend Ken set out on a journey to find this human girl and unexpectedly learn valuable life lessons. Although the film achieved massive success worldwide, it faced tough competition from Oppenheimer, another major Hollywood release, in India.

Outside of the deepfake realm, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan have a history together, having co-starred in the film Krissh 3 and being involved in a legal battle over defamation. Kangana claimed they had an affair while Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan, an assertion he consistently denied.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming project is Fighter, where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone. He also has Ayan Mukerji helmed War 2 in his kitty. Hrithik will be joined by Kiara Advani and RRR star Jr. NTR for the spy actioner which is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Meanwhile, Kangana has a promising lineup with projects like Emergency, Tejas, Chandramukhi, and Sita - The Incarnation in the pipeline.

READ | This farzi jodi needs to be exposed: Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, calls their marriage fake