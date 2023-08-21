Hyderabad: The auction notice regarding the bungalow owned by actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol situated in Mumbai's Juhu has been retracted, according to an announcement from the Bank of Baroda today. The decision to auction Gadar 2 actor's property was made public on Sunday by the Bank of Baroda, aiming to recover Rs 56 crore through an e-auction scheduled for August 25.

The Bank of Baroda explained in a statement today that the withdrawal of the auction notice pertaining to Mr. Ajay Singh Deol, known by his screen name Sunny Deol, was due to technical grounds. As reported earlier, the bank had revealed that the auction for the Juhu property, named Sunny Villa, was expected to commence at Rs 51.43 crore, with a minimum bidding amount set at Rs 5.14 crore.

The notice issued on Sunday mentioned that the Deol family could still resolve their outstanding debt with the bank to halt the auction, thereby preventing the invocation of the provisions under the SARFAESI Act of 2002, which facilitates the recovery of loans.

Meanwhile, the swift reversal of the auction notice has raised eyebrows and ignited speculation about the underlying dynamics of the situation. Responding to the development, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, raised questions about the reasons behind the withdrawal.

Ramesh queried on social media, "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons' Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?"

On the work front, Sunny is currently basking in the success of his latest release Gadar 2. The film co-starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is helmed by Anil Sharma. Released simultaneously with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on August 11, Gadar 2 has raked in Rs 377.20 crore nett in India so far and will soon be entering Rs 400 crore club in the domestic market.

