Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is gearing up to create a new record in the realm of Indian cinema. Following the massive success of his previous release, Pathaan, SRK is all set to make waves once again. While Pathaan broke numerous box office records and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi language film ever made in India, the anticipation for Jawan is equally palpable.

The film is not just creating buzz for its star-studded cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra alongside Shah Rukh Khan, but also for its unique exhibition strategy. Jawan is scheduled to host a 6 am screening at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai, a move that reflects the excitement among SRK fans.

According to Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club which claims to be SRK’s biggest fan club, they are going to organize the said show at the most sought-after theatre in India’s entertainment capital.

Produced under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment banner, Jawan marks Tamil director Atlee's debut venture in Bollywood. With Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma as producers, the film promises a thrilling experience for audiences. The release date is set for September 7 of this year. Meanwhile, the makers are all set to unveil Jawan trailer at Burj Khalifa in Dubai. King Khan will be attending the grand event in UAE on August 31.

Beyond Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's calendar remains packed with exciting projects. The actor is set to make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, slated for release on November 10, 2023. Meanwhile, King Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the making in which he stars alongside Taapsee Pannu.

