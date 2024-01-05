Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3. The wedding was a cosy affair, attended by several of their loved ones including Ira's cousin, actor Imran Khan, who was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Lekha Washington. The celebration brought together close friends and family members, creating an atmosphere of happiness and joy.

Actor Imran Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington

Taking to Instagram Story on Thursday, Lekha Washington shared a collage with Imran Khan. The pictures in the collage capture the couple in a casual pose. Imran looks dashing in a black tuxedo, while Lekha stuns in a black blouse paired with a red ethnic shrug and a maroon-gold lehenga. She accessorized with a beautiful golden necklace and matha patti, leaving her hair to flow freely. The collage perfectly captures Imran Khan's adoring gaze towards her. Accompanying the picture is a lovely red heart emoji, showcasing the couple's affection.

Dating rumours between Imran Khan and Lekha Washington started after they were spotted together by shutterbugs in February of last year. Their public appearance, holding each other's hands, fueled the speculations. Meanwhile, Lekha is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, having previously collaborated with Imran in the 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.