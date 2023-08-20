Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Disha Patani and her rumoured boyfriend, actor and model Aleksander Alex Ilic, have recently captured the attention of media and netizens alike. After apparently splitting from Tiger Shroff, Disha has been linked to Aleksander Alex Ilic. Now, in a surprising development, Aleksander got Disha's face tattooed on his bicep, further igniting dating speculations.

Now, Disha has reacted to Aleksander getting tattooed after sharing a video with him. Disha praised Aleksander for his kind gesture on her Instagram account. With a heartfelt note, Disha posted a picture of Alexander flaunting his new tattoo featuring her face.

I'm so touched: Disha Patani on rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic getting her face inked on his arm

After sharing a video with the Siberian model and rumoured ex Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, Disha took to Instagram Stories to react to him getting inked. Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha thanked Aleksander for his sweet gesture. She shared a photo of Alexander and wrote, “I m so touched Alexii. So lucky to have you my friend. #bff.”

Despite getting inked, both have maintained that they are just good friends. No official confirmation has been made on their relationship from either of them. In December of last year, Aleksandar addressed the speculations surrounding their relationship, claiming that only they are aware of the truth.

Aleksandar, who was born in Serbia, said that Disha is a close friend of his and that they even shared an apartment in 2015. According to him, the two rapidly connected over fitness when they first met while working for the same agency in Mumbai.

On the work front, Disha will be making her directorial debut with her music video Kyun Fikar Kare shortly. The video will be available on August 21. Aside from that, she will be featured in actioner Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Kanguva with Suriya.

